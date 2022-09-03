Catex Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $112.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CATT) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $63,980.60 and approximately $112.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,803.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Catex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

