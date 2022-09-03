CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
CDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.00.
CDW Price Performance
NASDAQ CDW opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.
CDW Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
Institutional Trading of CDW
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
