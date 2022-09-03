Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.37

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 6219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Cellcom Israel Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $927.93 million, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

