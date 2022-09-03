Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 320,220 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares during the quarter. IDEX makes up 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.48% of IDEX worth $215,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in IDEX by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.02. 189,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,251. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

