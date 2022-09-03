Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 377,760 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $202,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

AKAM traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,525. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

