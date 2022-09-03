Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $235.93 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,759,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares during the period. Toro comprises about 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $235,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 47.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TTC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.67. 350,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,671. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

