Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.76% of Okta worth $178,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta Price Performance

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. 21,050,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,018. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

