Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 480,221 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 480,221 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for approximately 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.08% of STERIS worth $261,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,878,000 after acquiring an additional 81,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 111,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $199.17. 343,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,014. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.85. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

