CIBC Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.97.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$24.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.43 and a 12-month high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$19.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.3699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart acquired 4,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,803 shares in the company, valued at C$1,215,194.70. In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,697,982. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,194.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,432 shares of company stock worth $5,663,529.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.