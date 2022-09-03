Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Shares Down 6.1%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 104,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 160,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Cingulate Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cingulate Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,994 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Featured Stories

