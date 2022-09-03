Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Shares Down 6.1%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 104,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 160,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Cingulate Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
