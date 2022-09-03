Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.59.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

