Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CZFS stock remained flat at $82.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332. The stock has a market cap of $325.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Citizens Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.