Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of CZFS stock remained flat at $82.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332. The stock has a market cap of $325.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $88.00.
Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
Citizens Financial Services Company Profile
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
