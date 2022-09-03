Civic Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Civic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $141.90 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Civic has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,831.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | BitcoinTalk | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

