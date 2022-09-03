ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.97. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 34,334 shares changing hands.
The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at ClearSign Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.91.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
See Also
