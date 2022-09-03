ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.97. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 34,334 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearSign Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.91.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

