Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

CWEN stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

