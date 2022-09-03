Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 874 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $400.92 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.07 and a 200-day moving average of $433.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.