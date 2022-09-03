Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $284.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

