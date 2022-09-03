Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $227.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

