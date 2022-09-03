Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $4,402,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $231.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.