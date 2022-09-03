Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,128 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

GD opened at $224.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.13. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.