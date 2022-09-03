Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,433 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

