Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 79.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Price Performance

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $242.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

