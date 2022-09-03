Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 17,601 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,768 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.15% of IDACORP worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 121,243 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

