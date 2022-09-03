Comparing KORE Group (KORE) & Its Rivals

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare KORE Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KORE Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 KORE Group Competitors 568 2136 2352 97 2.38

KORE Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 183.22%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 147.67%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

53.7% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KORE Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -14.19% -13.02% -4.64% KORE Group Competitors -76.87% -0.07% -1.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million -$24.45 million -3.86 KORE Group Competitors $14.38 billion $1.69 billion 11.98

KORE Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group’s peers have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KORE Group peers beat KORE Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

