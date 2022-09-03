Comparing Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sumco and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A Xperi 0 1 0 1 3.00

Xperi has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.56%. Given Xperi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Sumco.

Dividends

Profitability

Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Xperi pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Sumco and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 12.20% 9.89% 6.26% Xperi -4.36% 17.74% 9.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sumco has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumco and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.06 billion 1.50 $374.20 million N/A N/A Xperi $877.70 million 1.86 -$55.46 million ($0.38) -41.13

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi.

Summary

Xperi beats Sumco on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. This segment licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over their own networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The Product segment includes Pay-TV that delivers user experience (UX) solutions, such as electronic program guide, internet-protocol television (IPTV) solutions, Tv as a service IPTV program, video metadata personalized content discovery, natural language voice and insights, legacy TiVo DVR subscriptions, and UX business operations and technical support services; home and mobile audio solutions to entertainment media ecosystem partners, such as motion picture studios, game developers, and other content creators; silicon and software solutions; connected car solutions comprising HD radio, automotive connected media, and in-cabin monitoring solutions; and media platform, which includes the TiVo Stream OS, a media operating system. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

