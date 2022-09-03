Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $121.47

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.47 and last traded at $122.03, with a volume of 5084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $68,915,729. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Concentrix by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Concentrix by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

