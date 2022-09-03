Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $121.47

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.47 and last traded at $122.03, with a volume of 5084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Concentrix Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $68,915,729. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Concentrix by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Concentrix by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentrix (CNXC)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.