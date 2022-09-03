Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

NYSE STZ opened at $244.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

