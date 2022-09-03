Contrasting ESS Tech (GWH) & The Competition

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ESS Tech to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ESS Tech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 430 915 34 2.66

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 269.67%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 67.06%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.54 ESS Tech Competitors $671.27 million $23.76 million -0.70

ESS Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ESS Tech beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

