Cook Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015555 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

