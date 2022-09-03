Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COUP. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.68.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,838,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,655,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

