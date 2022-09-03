Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $41.50 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of CDUAF opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $32.61.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
