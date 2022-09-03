CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $733.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,683.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,446,187 shares of company stock worth $45,567,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,284,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 289,045 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 298,421 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 125,013 shares during the last quarter.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

