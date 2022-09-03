cVault.finance Price Reaches $5,847.24 on Top Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5,847.24 or 0.29502928 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $58.47 million and $34,732.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022203 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

