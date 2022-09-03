D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,242 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.47.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $244.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

