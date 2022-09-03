D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $728,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

NASDAQ HON opened at $186.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

