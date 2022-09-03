D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Systems Inc develops, fabricates, and integrates superconducting quantum computers. The company offers The D-Wave Two System, a commercial quantum computer; D-Wave Hybrid, an open-source hybrid workflow platform for building and running quantum-classical hybrid applications; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as open-source development tools, interactive demos, educational resources, and knowledge base articles.

