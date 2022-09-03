D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $13.23.
About D-Wave Quantum
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.