D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE QBTS opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Systems Inc develops, fabricates, and integrates superconducting quantum computers. The company offers The D-Wave Two System, a commercial quantum computer; D-Wave Hybrid, an open-source hybrid workflow platform for building and running quantum-classical hybrid applications; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as open-source development tools, interactive demos, educational resources, and knowledge base articles.

