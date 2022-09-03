DDKoin Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, DDKoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $89,774.80 and approximately $11.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007673 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005326 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004833 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com.

DDKoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

