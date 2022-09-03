DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $248.00

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $248.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,715,210 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

