Derwent London (LON:DLN) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,500 ($42.29).

DLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,282 ($39.66).

Derwent London Stock Up 2.6 %

DLN stock opened at GBX 2,414 ($29.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,696.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,923.80. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,334 ($28.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,850 ($46.52).

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Derwent London

In other Derwent London news, insider Sanjeev Sharma purchased 1,261 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.