Derwent London (LON:DLN) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,500 ($42.29).

DLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,282 ($39.66).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Stock Up 2.6 %

DLN stock opened at GBX 2,414 ($29.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,696.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,923.80. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,334 ($28.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,850 ($46.52).

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Derwent London

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Sanjeev Sharma purchased 1,261 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.