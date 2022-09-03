Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $105.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America dropped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.86.
Catalent Price Performance
NYSE:CTLT opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalent (CTLT)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.