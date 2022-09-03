Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $105.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America dropped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.86.

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

