DFI.Money 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.76 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1,015.52 or 0.05127890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $39.19 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,803.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022219 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.