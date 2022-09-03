dFuture Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One dFuture coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dFuture has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. dFuture has a total market capitalization of $104,142.16 and approximately $20,633.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031771 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

dFuture Profile

dFuture is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

