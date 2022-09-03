DIAMOND (DIAMOND) Price Hits $23.23 on Exchanges

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, DIAMOND has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One DIAMOND coin can currently be bought for $23.23 or 0.00117159 BTC on major exchanges. DIAMOND has a market capitalization of $12,798.36 and approximately $97,103.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001527 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

DIAMOND Coin Profile

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIAMOND’s official website is bit.diamonds.

Buying and Selling DIAMOND

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIAMOND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIAMOND using one of the exchanges listed above.

