DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $162.72 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000455 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,619,686,485 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
