Dotmoovs (MOOV) Market Cap Hits $3.23 Million

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Dotmoovs has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $263,896.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

