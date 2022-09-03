Dvision Network (DVI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $900,991.00

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $25.62 million and approximately $900,991.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (DVI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,596,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network.

Dvision Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution.Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube”

