Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 58,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.