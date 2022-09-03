Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 58,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $20.34.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
