Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,931. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

