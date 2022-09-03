Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EVN opened at $10.86 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 115,961 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

